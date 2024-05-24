How thousands in grant dollars will help the Pace Center for Girls Leon after graduation

The Pace Center for Girls Leon is filling a gap for young women in our area who may not get all their needs in a traditional school setting.

Watch the video to hear from an upcoming graduate of Pace Center for Girls Leon about how she will benefit from the grant.

Graduation happens at the PACE Center for Girls Leonat the end of May and a grant given to the center will help graduates move on to the next steps of their lives.

I'm going to college," Dazauria, a Pace Center for Girls Leon graduate, said. "Tallahassee Community College and I'm planning on getting my AA degree and then transferring it to FAMU."

One of the Pace Center for Girls goals is that all girls regardless of their story deserve a safe and supportive space to overcome obstacles and become the best versions of themselves.

"I can see myself working with a bunch of technology because I love phones. I love computers," Dazauria said.

The Pace Center for Girls Leon is filling a gap for young women in our area who may not get all their needs in a traditional school setting.

"We offer them that extra support, "Tyneal Haywood Sr., the Executive Director of Pace Leon said. "We embrace them, we put our arms around them, we love them, we empower them so that they can find the voice inside of themselves."

Pace Center for Girls around Florida, including here in Leon, has received thousands in grant dollars from State Farm Insurance through its Good Neighbor Citizenship company grants that focus on safety, community development, and education.

This grant will focus on supporting career and college preparation in our neighborhoods.

"In Florida alone, they're donating this year $100,000, Alison Boscovich, a State Farm Agent said. "$42,000 of that is going directly to the local Pace Centers. And that can be used for scholarships, whether it's a college scholarship, it could be a career training, and or it could be certifications, like getting Microsoft certification, those types of things."

Pace says 8 out of 10 of its girls graduate from high school, pursue higher education, or secure employment after the program.

"They have a thing when you go to Pace that they say, one a Pace girl, always a Pace girl," Boscovich said.

Pace gives free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development. They do it in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ strengths.

"We're trying to establish an opportunity to bridge the gap," Haywood Sr., said. "Once they transition from us and go into the real world. This grant that we receive is helping girls to be able to further their education to bridge that gap. So they can continue on their academic journey."

Once they leave Pace girls like Dazauria will continue to serve and work in our neighborhoods.

If she could say anything to the girl, she was before Pace.

"You did your thing there what you had to do, and I'm proud of you," Dazauria said.

