How President Biden and Gov. DeSantis remember Bob Graham

President Joe Biden issued a statement regarding the death of Bob Graham.

Governor Ron DeSantis addressed Graham's death during a news conference.

Watch the video above to hear from both.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bob Graham the former US Senator and Florida Democratic governor has died at 87. Throughout the day, on both the national and state level, his memory is being honored.

Graham--first a state legislator, then governor, and finally a three-term U.S. Senator had a role in nearly every major public policy issue in modern Florida's history.

On a state level, his work preserving the Florida Everglades and commitment to education is what many remember him for.

On a federal level--- he gained national prominence as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks and as an early critic of the Iraq war.

Current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offered remarks on the passing of Graham Wednesday morning

"We mourn the passing of Bob Graham. He was a great Floridian. He served this state with honor and integrity and really made a great contribution."

WATCH GOV. DESANTIS FULL STATEMENT ON GRAHAM BELOW:

Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses Bob Graham's death

President Joe Biden said in a statement in part: "That nearly 50 years of service to his beloved home state and to our country have made America a safer and stronger nation."