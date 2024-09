TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One of the historic trees lining the Florida Capitol came down Saturday afternoon.

It caused traffic delays along at the corner of S. Monroe and Apalachee Pkwy.

Crews on the scene tell ABC 27, they tree came down around 3:30pm Saturday.

They worked for several hours to clear the roadway.

No word on what caused the tree to come down.