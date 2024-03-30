Historic Gramling's building destroyed in overnight fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The famed Gramling building burned down in an overnight fire.

According to the Tallahassee Fire Department they were dispatched 12:24 a.m. to a structure fire located in the 1100 block of South Adams Street.

Channing Frampton

Upon arrival, TFD crews found heavy fire coming from a large, single-story commercial building that was quickly spreading to nearby structures.

TFD firefighters quickly began to extinguish the fire while protecting surrounding areas. TFD crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Channing Frampton

TFD says no one was injured.

One lane on South Adams Street was closed while crews investigate the fire.

The historic landmark had been opened for 104 years and was undergoing renovations since closing in 2019.

