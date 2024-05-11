Here's what you should do if you suspect post-storm fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis activated a Disaster Fraud Action Strike Team (DFAST) to be deployed to Leon and Gadsden Counties.

The anti-fraud teams work to educate and inform the public on signs of post-storm fraud and ensure contractors are following Florida workers’ compensation law while conducting repairs.

"These anti-fraud strike teams consist of trained insurance fraud investigators with specialized knowledge of homeowners and auto insurance fraud and they will be on the ground in the impacted areas to ensure residents know the signs of fraud and lawbreakers are held responsible," Patronis said in a news release.

They are asking neighbors to report post-storm fraud at FraudFreeFlorida.com

In addition to contacting the Division of Consumer Services for insurance assistance and help with insurance claims.

Common Indicators of Post-Storm Fraud according to the CFO's office include:

1. A contractor, service provider (i.e., tree removal or debris removal company, etc.), or restoration professional who offered to waive or discount your insurance deductible.

2. A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional that has received payment and has failed to provide any repairs to your home.

3. A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional who offered to provide repairs at a cash-only discounted rate and has failed to provide repairs to your home.

4. A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional who pressured you to sign an Assignment of Benefits (AOB) and has failed to provide any repairs to your home or stopped responding to your contact attempts.

To report suspected fraud, call the Department’s toll-free Fraud Tip Hotline at 1-800-378-0445 or visit FraudFreeFlorida.com