Greyhound to move services to C.K. Steele Bus Plaza in Tallahassee

Greyhound services will now run out of C.K. Steele Bus Plaza in Tallahassee.

New location is at 111 W. Tennessee St., close to the Florida State Capitol.

The move aims to improve connectivity and access to affordable transportation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Flix North America, the parent company of FlixBus and Greyhound, is bringing FlixBus and Greyhound service to Tallahassee's C.K. Steele Bus Plaza located at 111 W. Tennessee St.

The original Greyhound bus terminal was located at 120 W. Tennessee St.

The move was announced Wednesday.

According to the company, both brands will offer multiple intercity bus schedules a day out of the intermodal transit center, enhancing access to convenient and affordable travel options for the community.

"We're excited to bring our intercity bus services to the C.K. Steele Bus Plaza," said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America. "This is a prime example of how public and private sectors can work together to enhance access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation.

Intermodal hubs like the C.K. Steele Bus Plaza also house Tallahassee’s StarMetro.

Greyhound’s move is expected to create more reliable cross-country transportation.

Flix North America purchased Greyhound in 2021.

