GET INVOLVED: City calls for participants in Tallahassee MLK Day Parade

The city of Tallahassee is planning an MLK Day parade and celebration for January.

The city is now accepting applications to participate in the parade and as a vendor at the celebration in Cascades Park.

See what's in the works in the news release below.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

To honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and in the spirit of his profound legacy, the City of Tallahassee, with support from other agencies and community organizations, will host the annual MLK Day parade and celebration on Jan. 15, 2024. The parade will begin at noon along Monroe Street. At the conclusion of the parade, the community is invited to join in festivities at Cascades Park, which will feature a variety of activities with guest speakers, presentations, performances and musical entertainment including a Tallahassee Nights Live performance at the Adderley Amphitheater.

This year's theme - A Celebration of Community Champions - is reflective of Dr. King's vision of unity and the community's desire to acknowledge and honor those who champion positive change. Adding to the current energy and excitement across the city, all community champions are invited to participate in this inclusive event that is part of Tallahassee's bicentennial year of celebrations.

The City of Tallahassee is now accepting applications to participate in the parade and as a vendor at the celebration in Cascades Park online at Talgov.com/MLKParade [talgov.com]. The application deadline for both is Jan. 9, 2024.