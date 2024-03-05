Watch Now
Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Society honors inductees from Leon County

The Hall of Fame was created by the Florida Legislature in 2011
Leon County
The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame plaque revealing the names of the three 2023 inductees from Leon County. From l-r: Bruce Host, former president of the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Society; Leon County Commission Chair Carolyn Cummings; Commander Dennis O. Baker, U.S. Navy Retired; Gary Roy, son of Leon J. Roy, IV; Marie Roy, wife of the late Leon J. Roy, IV, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Retired; and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Henry Lowery, U.S. Marine Corps Retired.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 16:24:56-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday, Leon County Government and the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Society hosted a ceremony to recognize and honor the three 2023 Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame inductees from Leon County.

2023 Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame inductees from Leon County (l-r): Commander Dennis O. Baker, U.S. Navy Retired; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Henry Lowery, U.S. Marine Corps Retired; and Marie Roy, wife of the late Leon J. Roy, IV, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Retired.

The ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Leon County Courthouse. The county said, "the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame was created by the Florida Legislature in 2011 to honor the military veterans of the state of Florida for their accomplishments in business, civic, political, public service, charitable, and other worthy pursuits that have impacted their fellow Floridians."

Marie Roy, wife of the late Leon J. Roy, IV, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Retired, and their son, Gary Roy.

The county added that in November 2023, the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame inducted its 11th class featuring 20 veterans from around the state. The three veterans from Leon County to be added to the Leon County Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame plaque during the ceremony include:

  • Dennis O. Baker, Commander, U.S. Navy, (Ret)
  • Henry Lowery, Chief Warrant Officer 5, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)
  • Leon J. Roy, IV, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army (Ret), deceased
Leon County Commission Chair Carolyn Cummings, Leon County Veteran Services Division Director Ben Bradwell, and Commander Dennis O. Baker, U.S. Navy Retired.

The county said you can learn more about the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame at FloridaVeteransHallOfFame.org.

