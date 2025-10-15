Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Society holds ceremony, inducting two locals

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Government and the Florida Veterans' Hall of Fame Society recognized two local veterans at the Leon County Courthouse on Wednesday.



One of whom, Colonel Augustus Aikens Jr., is the namesake of the Leon County Courthouse.

Colonel Charles "Chuck" Mohr was also honored.

Watch the video to hear from the Aikens in regards to how much this achievement means to him.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This year, Leon County Government and the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Society recognized over 20 veterans of the State of Florida for their accomplishments, including two on Wednesday.

Among those honored stood Colonel Augustus Aikens Jr., the namesake of the Leon County Courthouse.

The retired veteran would devote three decades to the Florida Army National Guard, serving as a staff judge advocate, field artillery officer, military police officer, and military judge.

During his judgeship, Aikens would play a pivotal role in developing the Leon County Veterans Treatment Court, which helps give veterans a second chance.

The veteran went on to share what this achievement means to be inducted into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Society.

Aikens says, "Well, it makes me feel really, really great, um, not so much for me, but what's really important is that I had an opportunity to work with some really great people in the veterans treatment court."

Aikens retired last November after 27 years of service.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

