Florida Historic Capitol Museum serves as a comfort station in light of Hurricane Milton

The Florida Historic Capitol Museum announced it will serve as a comfort station for neighbors leaving Midwest Florida.

Their comfort station is free and open to the public.

Watch the video to hear from a father and son as they talk about their journey to the Capital City,

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With Hurricane Milton forcing evacuations across Midwest Florida, many are heading to Tallahassee for safety.

The city is stepping up to help offer shelter, resources, and help to those arriving.

Places like the Historic Museum are offering snacks and charging stations to evacuees.

“Because they are saying that this is going to be a category four possible 5. we know that area is going to get completely demolished, and being 10 miles away, we figure the winds are going to go out and probably lose electricity, so we took a trip up here to Tallahassee," said New Port Richey native Richard Persaud Sr.

