Florida flags at half-staff in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise on Saturday, May 4, 2024, to sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Governor Ron DeSantis this direction is to honor the fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.

Read the Governor's memorandum below to learn more about why flags will be lowered.

GOVERNOR'S MEMORANDUM:

Each year, we honor the fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend will be hosted by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at the National Fallen Firefighters Monument in Emmitsburg, Maryland. This year’s national tribute will honor 226 firefighters who lost their lives, 89 of whom lost their lives in 2023. These 226 firefighters will be remembered for their heroic and noble actions.

In observance of the 43rd Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise on Saturday, May 4, 2024, to sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

