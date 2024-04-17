Flags at half-staff in honor of former Governor Bob Graham

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSant's press office issued the following order regarding former Governor Bob Graham's death:

Late in the evening of April 16, 2024, surrounded by his family and wife of sixty-five years, Adele, former Governor Bob Graham passed away at the age of 87.

A graduate of the University of Florida and Harvard Law School, Governor Graham began his career in public service in 1966 when he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives. He served two terms in the Florida House, and two terms in the Florida Senate, before becoming Governor in 1978. Governor Graham served two terms as Governor before his election to the United States Senate, where he served for 18 years until retiring from public life in 2005.

As Governor, Governor Graham championed economic advancement and public education, with an emphasis on civics for Florida’s children, and made historic achievements in conserving Florida’s natural resources. In retirement, Governor Graham published regularly on state and national issues and founded the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida to train future political leaders.

Governor Graham exemplified a commitment to public service and to bettering the State of Florida. As a mark of respect for Governor Graham, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset, beginning Wednesday, April 18, 2024, until sunset on the date of internment.

