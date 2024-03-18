FIND OUT HOW: Leon County high school students can win $1000 by encouraging people to vote

To stress the importance of voting the League of Women Voters Tallahassee is asking high school seniors to create a short video.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we prepare for Florida's presidential primary there's a greater push to get people to the polls this year.

I'm checking out why fewer people are expected to vote this Tuesday and how one organization is calling on high schoolers to get people to vote

"Leon County is more of a you know, a blue county, as they say, as opposed to a red," Mark Earley, Leon County Supervisor of Elections said. "So only about a quarter of our voters are eligible to even vote."

This year only registered Republicans can vote in the presidential primary. The Florida Democratic party has already awarded Joe Biden the state's delegates.

Records show that in 2020 just over 35% of registered voters in Leon County voted in the presidential preference primary.

Thousands of those voted early or in person.

"For the vote by mail, we sent out just under 8,000 and I believe we got right around 5,000 returned," Earley said. "So that was actually a very good return rate."

Non-partisan groups are trying to make sure voters are prepared for the November General Election and the August Primary Elections for local elections.

To stress the importance of voting the League of Women Voters Tallahassee is asking high school seniors to create a short video.

The video should talk about the importance of voting to encourage people to vote in the 2024 elections.

It has to be 30 seconds.

All entries must be non-partisan and not promote any party or candidate.

Videos must be live-action or animation.

No PowerPoint slides.

And videos cannot use copyrighted images or music.

An entry can be submitted by one student or a team of students.

"If you ever have a problem, ask a high school student, okay, they are thinking and creative," Marianne Arbulu, the Education Chair of the League of Women Voters Tallahassee said. "And they have a wonderful approach to these kinds of problems. So I believe that young people greatly influence the adults around them."

The scholarship competitionis open to all Leon County High School students. That means traditional, charter, private, and home-schooled students.