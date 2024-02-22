FDLE arrests Tallahassee woman accused of stealing nearly $24k

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a Tallahassee woman who was also a Florida Department of Revenue employee.

Paula Lynne Mrozek is accused of grand theft totaling nearly $24,000.

Read the news release below to see why she was arrested.

FDLE NEWS RELEASE:

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) yesterday arrested Paula Lynne Mrozek, 52, of Tallahassee on grand theft charges of more than $20,000, a second-degree felony.

Mrozek, a Florida Department of Revenue (DOR) employee, is charged with altering money orders intended for motor vehicle taxes and depositing them into her personal bank account while she worked for DOR. In all, Mrozek made 41 deposits of altered money orders totaling $23,915.88. DOR has initiated dismissal procedures for Mrozek.

Authorities at DOR were alerted to the criminal activity when a local credit union noticed suspicious ATM activity and notified the agency.

Mrozek is being held in the Leon County Jail pending first appearance. She will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit.