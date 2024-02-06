Downtown neighbors call for more safety as Tallahassee sees housing and retail growth

One of downtown Tallahassee's largest mixed-use development projects is starting to rent out space in anticipation of construction ending in June.

A Downtown Tallahassee neighbor said she's asking the City of Tallahassee's and the Community Redevelopment Agency's (CRA) Downtown Redevelopment members for help with a safety issue.

Watch the video above as the CRA is helping to bring a workforce housing complex to our neighborhood. It would have 300 units of affordable housing on its top floors and retail space at the bottom.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here's a look at a rendering of the 4Forty North Extension Projectspanning over an entire city block.

Courtesy: 4Forty North TLG Real Estate Services

I spoke to the team working with developers to fund the space and hesitant neighbors who say they have reservations about growth in our neighborhood. Growth can be both a necessary and complicated process for our downtown neighbors.

I walked the block with our neighbor Cheryl Collier Brown who's lived here for decades and seen the area grow exponentially.

"I'm not against growth," Collier Brown said. "And as I stated this morning, I'm totally not against it, but you need to speak to the residents that have been here forever."

"It obscures your view to come out to exit the credit union," Collier Brown said. Collier Brown said there's also speeding in the area.

The construction truck wasn't there today, but at the DRC meeting members said they would bring Collier Brown's concerns to the attention of the city, the developer and TPD.

The CRA executive director said they look to balance growth with the real concerns of neighbors.

"The city is actively looking at to make sure that people aren't speeding that there, there are no, you know, undue obstructions as far as people parking illegally on the street, things like that," Stephen Cox, Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Director said.

The construction trucks and signs in the area are because of the 4Forty North Extension Project. The multi-million-dollar building has room for retail stores and apartments.

"250 units is substantial for the area," Cox said. "So I will say that that is a definite need for the community. So there are going to be quite a few families that are going to be very excited that this housing is here."

The retail shopping spaces could also bring foot traffic.

"We want to see more people downtown, we want to see more people living downtown," Jeremy Matlow, a Tallahassee City Commissioner, and CRA Board Member said. "Particularly there's a lot of office space, a lot of state offices, but not as much residential. So as we create a compact downtown, it'll be good for local businesses, and it'll be for good for living."

Collier Brown wants infrastructure like roads and pedestrian safety as her neighborhood grows.

"When they finally open up the 4Forty, it is gonna be more congestion, more traffic issues," Collier Brown said. As development comes to our neighborhood, I'll continue to keep track of it and how it impacts our neighbors' lives.

"I appreciate you taking the time to speak with me because I didn't have an idea that you were gonna come," Collier Brown said. "But I have always been saying I need to reach out to her. Because I'm just I'm really concerned not only for my safety, but for everybody else who travels in this area."

