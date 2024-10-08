Donna Adelson's attorneys are disqualified, left to find new legal team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson is facing another legal battle, finding new attorneys.

Court documents filed Monday, October 7th indicate Circuit Judge, Stephen Everett made the decision citing a conflict of interest.

The withdrawal of attorney Daniel Rashbaum became necessary when he engaged in a conflicted representation falling short of the ethical obligations for members of the Florida Bar. Upon further consideration of the September 17, 2024 record and the in-camera proceedings with attorneys Daniel Rashbaum and Robert A. [Alex] Morris, a sufficient ethical wall was not established. Thus, the conflict of interest involving privileged information or communications has been imputed to Robert A. Morris." Circuit Judge Stephen Everett

Adelson began receiving legal counsel from attorneys, Alex Morris and Adam Komisar after her original attorney, Daniel Rashbaum had to withdraw from the case.

Adelson's trial was set to start September 17th when Rashbaum made the decision because Charlie Adelson, who he represented during his murder trial would not wave attorney-client privilege with Rashbaum.

Kendall Brandt

Alex Morris took the lead as Donna Adelson's legal council.

Kendall Brandt spoke with Morris after the attorneys

Adelson was expected to be back in court on December 10th for a case management hearing but after this latest turn of events, when the trial is supposed to begin is yet to be determined.

Adelson is on trial, accused of murdering Florida State Law Professor Dan Markel back in 2024.

Donna Adelson is Markel's former mother-in-law.

