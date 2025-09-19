Distinguished Leadership Awards supporting the next generation of leaders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leadership Tallahassee will host its 30th Distinguished Leadership Awards honoring community leaders.



The Distinguished Leadership Awards are September 25, 2025. Tickets and tables can be purchased here.

Proceeds from the event support the Youth Leadership Tallahassee program.

Watch the video to hear how participating in Youth Leadership Tallahassee is positively impacting the lives of local high school students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Each year, Leadership Tallahassee honors people making a difference where we live.

But it's not just about honors; the distinguished leadership awards event is helping develop student leaders.

It's considered one of the biggest honors for community leaders in the Tallahassee area.

"Many times, those people are doing the work and not getting credit."

For 30 years, local leaders have been recognized through Leadership Tallahassee's Distinguished Leadership awards.

9 finalists are split into three categories:



Leadership pacesetter

Leader of the year

Servant leadership

It's a special recognition for those who Executive Director Barbara Boone says have made a positive impact on the community.

" The idea is that there are people in the community that make Tallahassee better through their volunteer work and support of others and as it turned out there wasn't anyone else doing that, so we are proud to present DLA."

But the night is so much bigger than awards and honors.

The event benefits the building of future leaders in Tallahassee.

Proceeds from the DLAs will support the chamber's youth leadership Tallahassee program.

For more than 20 years, the program has brought together high school juniors, helping them develop as leaders through shared experiences.

Equipping them with a better understanding of their communities, the needs we face, and the work that's being done to bring about change.

“Students come with so many different types of perspectives, they come from a different generation, they are looking to be agents of change for the community.”

Jason Hollister is a Leadership Tallahassee, class 39 graduate.

And a past Youth Leadership Tallahassee curriculum chair, tasked with leading some of those students.

He was able to see firsthand the impact of the program.

“They come from different schools, so they are really able to come together and learn how to collaborate together, learn how to debrief all this information with each other through those lenses that they. “

With the goal of turning them into lifelong leaders, like this year's lifetime achievement honoree Ed Murray.

The Distinguished Leadership awards are Thursday, September 25th.

You can purchase tickets or a table now at leadershiptallahassee.com.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

