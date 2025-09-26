Court denies Adelson's motion for a new trial

Another defeat for the Donna Adelson legal team.

A request for a new trial has been denied.

The court denied the digital motion filed by Donna Adelson.

Key evidence was deemed insufficient to support the digital claims.

Earlier this month, Adelson requested a new trial following her conviction on September 4.

She was found guilty of all three counts in the murder for hire plot of her former son-in-law and former FSU professor, Dan Markel.

Adelson was requesting a motion for leave to interview jurors, a motion for a new trial, and a renewed motion for an acquittal.

That original motion was filed on September 15th.

The motion stems from a juror going viral on social media about their jury service.

It also accused another juror of going on a podcast.

Adelson also requested new trial due to the following:



The verdict is contrary to law or weight of the evidence

The court erred in a decision of any matter of law which arose during the trial

For other cause not due to Mrs. Adelson's fault, she didn't receive a fair and impartial trial.



Adelson is the 5th person to be convicted in Markel's death.

Adelson is expected to be back in court for a case management hearing October 14th.

