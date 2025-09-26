Community leaders honored with Distinguished Leadership awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a full house to celebrate the winners of this year's Leadership Tallahassee Distinguished Leadership awards.

Each year, the awards celebrate community leaders who, according to Executive Director Barbara Boone, have made significant contributions to their careers and community.

Three hundred people packed the Dunlap Champions Club on Thursday night as winners were announced in three categories. In all, nine people were recognized as finalists in the categories of Leadership Pacesetter, Leader of the Year, and Servant Leadership.

This year's winners include:

Leader of the Year:

Ricardo Schneider, Danfoss Turbocor

Servant Leadership:

Paula DeBoles-Johnson, Capital City Youth Development

Leadership Pacesetter:

Chirag Shah, The Current Agency and Made Equal Clothing, said in part,

"I’m truly honored to be recognized with the Leadership Pacesetter Award. For me, leadership has always been about taking care of people, uplifting my community, and creating spaces where everyone feels supported. This recognition is a reflection of the incredible family, team, and community around me who inspire me every day."

The annual awards also honor a community leader with the lifetime achievement award. NAI TALCOR President Ed Moore was this year's recipient.

WTXL

All proceeds from the event benefit Youth Leadership Tallahassee. The program is made up of high school juniors with diverse backgrounds. Those students have shown that they have the potential to be leaders with a desire to be more involved in their communities.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

