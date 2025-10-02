Come out and celebrate the City of Tallahassee at The Longest Table event

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee is inviting neighbors out for a night filled with community, food, and conversation at The Longest Table. The City says this free event is an opportunity to celebrate what makes Tallahassee special.

Mayor John Dailey says,

"For over 200 years, Tallahassee has been a place where neighbors come together to shape the future we share. "The Longest Table reflects our long-held tradition of unity and collaboration, while celebrating our recent honor as a three-time winner of the coveted All-America City title."

It's on October 12th from 5:30 p.m. to sunset, along Duval Street between St. Augustine and Jefferson streets. They say there will be a variety of dinner options.

They encourage residents to RSVP. You can do that by clicking here.

