City of Tallahassee to Honor Former Mayor John Marks

Mayor John Robert Marks III served as Mayor from February 2003 to November 2014.

Now, he'll be honored with a building renaming.

Read the news release below to see which building is getting a new name.

NEWS RELEASE:

The City of Tallahassee will honor former Mayor John Robert Marks III by naming a building after him at a ceremony on Friday, July 26, at 9:30 a.m. By unanimous vote of the Tallahassee City Commission, the City-owned building located at 408 N. Adams Street will be named for Marks who served as Mayor from February 2003 to November 2014.

"As we celebrate our city's bicentennial, how appropriate that we recognize Mayor Marks for his public service and dedication to innovating Tallahassee," Mayor John Dailey said. "He is the longest-serving mayor in Tallahassee's history and, notably, holds the distinction of being the first African American elected to the position."

During his tenure as mayor, many impactful initiatives came to fruition, including the revitalization of Gaines Street, the transformation of Cascades Park and FAMU Way, the recruitment of Danfoss Turbocor and the implementation of the Smart Grid technology for utilities.

Marks was among the first African Americans to attend Florida State University (1965) where he received his bachelor's degree (1969) and J.D. (1972 Law). He served on the Florida Public Service Commission (1979-1987) and is the founder of the Jane and John Marks Foundation. An adjunct professor at both FSU and Florida A&M University, he has been recognized as an FSU Distinguished Graduate and inducted in the FSU Alumni Circle of Gold, FSU President's Club and FAMU College of Education Gallery of Distinction. A distinguish Air Force ROTC graduate, Marks is a U.S. Air Force Vietnam era veteran JAG Officer (1972-1976) and was inducted in the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame.

Among board appointments, Marks served 35 years on the Board of Directors of FBMC Benefits Management Co. and as president of the Florida League of Cities and League of Mayors. A life member of the NAACP, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Sierra Club, with professional memberships in the American, National, Florida and Tallahassee Bar and Barristers associations and the American Law Institute, he was named a Florida Super Lawyer in 2006 and 2007. A graduate of Class XX of Leadership Florida, he is also a member of the Sigma Pi Phi Boulé.

He is married to Jane A. Marks, a psychotherapist and local television host. His son John Marks IV and daughter-in-law Cristina are the parents of his grandchildren Elsa Julianna and John Robert.

