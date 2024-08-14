City of Tallahassee to hold Impasse Resolution Public Hearing with the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee Commission will consider the Special Magistrate’s Recommended Decision and resolve the disputed impasse issues between the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 2339 and the City of Tallahassee during a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21. ABC 27 has been covering this issue for months. Watch our most recent report above.

That meeting is slated to begin at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

During the meeting, leaders are expected to hear the parties’ explanations of their positions regarding the rejected recommendations of the Special Magistrate. According to the agenda for the meeting, each party will have 25 minutes, with an additional 5 minutes for rebuttal, to explain its position to the City Commission with respect to the rejected recommendations of the Special Magistrate.

WATCH TALLAHASSEE FIREFIGHTERS MARCH FOR HIGHER PAY IN THE VIDEO BELOW:

Tallahassee firefighters march for better pay; see where negotiations stand now

In March 2023, collective bargaining negotiations between the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 2339 and the City of Tallahassee for the 2023-2024 contract year began. After 18 negotiation sessions, on December 7, 2023, the IAFF declared an impasse with the City.

According to the agenda, with input from both parties, PERC appointed an independent Special Magistrate who conducted a hearing on the impasse issues on March 27, 2024. Special Magistrate Christopher M. Shulman rendered his Recommended Decision on June 17, 2024. The City did not reject any of the Special Magistrate’s recommendations. On July 2, 2024, the IAFF rejected the Special Magistrate’s recommendation concerning specific provisions of Article 12-Salaries and Pension for the supervisory bargaining unit.

The IAFF submitted its position and recommendations for resolving the impasse issues on July 8, 2024. The City communicated its position and recommendations for resolving the impasse issues on July 18, 2024.