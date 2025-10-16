Capital City Chamber of Commerce hosts FAMU Economic Impact Breakfast Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors learned more about the economic impacts of Florida A&M University's Homecoming during the Capital City Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Economic Impact Homecoming Breakfast on Wednesday.



The event brought county and city leaders, business owners, and other community stakeholders to together to discuss the economic benefits of FAMU's Homecoming.

The event on Wednesday marked the fourth year of the annual breakfast.

Watch the video to find out how much money the university's Homecoming brings into Leon County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

How does just one week of homecoming activities at Florida A&M University impact the economy?

That’s a question neighbors are learning the answer to during an annual Economic Impact Homecoming Breakfast.

It’s the fourth year the Capital City Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event.

Hearing from county and university leaders and local business owners, neighbors are learning just how much homecoming activities from football to simply a visit to Tallahassee bring into to the county.

That’s more than $5.1 million, according to the Leon County Division of Tourism.

ABC 27 talked to Chamber President Katrina Tuggerson says the real impact can be measured through community.

“Our community is our families, and so when we come have a safe time, have a good time, and bring dollars into our community that we so love that we try to keep vibrant, that we try to keep resilient, and this is what it looks like,” Tuggerson said.

Homecoming is still ongoing at FAMU.

Tuggerson tells ABC 27 she expects this event will help local businesses end the year strong economically.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

