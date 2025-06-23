Bicentennial Square Park first phase complete, City and community leaders celebrate Monday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Monday, June 23rd, the City of Tallahassee and 2025 KCCI volunteer Community Catalyst team celebrate the first phase of improvements being completed at Bicentennial Square Park.



Bicentennial Square Park celebrates Tallahassee as a creative capital city with elements that enhance connectivity and invite community members to enjoy the public space.

Phase 1 includes enhanced colonnade lighting, a Tallahassee-themed sculptural bike rack, new plantings, and Bicentennial Square signage.

Watch the video below to hear from Mayor John Dailey on how he hopes this becomes the gathering point in Downtown.

BICENTENNIAL SQUARE PARK

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

In the Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood, Phase one work on bicentennial square park is complete. The Knight Creative Communities Institute marked the occasion today with an unveiling.

Phase one improvements included enhanced lighting, a city-themed bike rack, plus new plants and signage.

The whole goal? To get more people downtown longer.

Verlanda Johnson, Kcci Catalyst, " So we talk a lot about having this 18 hour downtown, um, but the reality is that most of our downtown is kind of closing at 10 and so this brings value, this brings customers, they help to stay longer to spend more, helps to boost our economy"

Mayor John Dailey, Tallahassee, " We accomplished our goal of 100 parksboro bicentennial. This is the capstone project at the end of phase three; this will be the gathering point in Downtown Tallahassee."

The park is located next to Tallahassee City Hall at the corner of Jefferson and Duval Streets.

Phase two plans have already been approved by the community redevelopment agency.

