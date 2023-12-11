Annual Menorah Parade through Tallahassee planned for Monday evening

A Menorah Parade is planned for Tallahassee Monday night.

See where the parade will go in the news release below.

CHABAD OF TALLAHASSEE NEWS RELEASE:

Chabad of Tallahassee & FSU, a Jewish outreach organization, will be having their annual Menorah Parade through Tallahassee Monday, December 11th, 2023 from 7:00pm-8:30pm

They parade will be leaving the Chabad and traveling down Pensacola to Stadium, to Gains Street, down Monroe though Midtown on Thomasville and making its way through Killearn Estates. We welcome all to view this celebration of light as we pass through the city.

Chanukah, is celebrated as the Festival of Lights and is the ancient holiday which commemorates the miraculous burning of one day’s supply of oil for eight days in a Temple in Jerusalem. It is celebrated on each of its eight days by lighting candles and reciting special prayers of thanks. The holiday is replete with traditions, with displays of Jewish pride and unity, yet also contains a universal message for people of all faiths – that, ultimately, good will triumph over evil, freedom over oppression, and light over darkness.