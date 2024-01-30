Animal advocates gather for Humane Lobby Day at the Florida State Capitol

Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Humane Society hosted Humane Lobby Day on Monday.

Participants met with Florida's lawmakers about bills working through the legislature.

Watch the video to hear from Humane Society's director about alternative options regarding the "Taking of Bears" bill.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fighting for animal protection.

Advocates from the Humane Society and Animal Legal Defense Fund gathered in Downtown Tallahassee Monday for Humane Lobby Day at the capitol.

They talked directly with Florida's lawmakers about bills working through the legislature.

One is a "Taking of Bears" bill we've told you about.

If passed, it would allow people to kill a bear without a permit, if it threatens them or is on their property.

Florida State Director of the Humane Society, Kate McFall tells ABC 27 there are other options.

"The bears are in neighborhoods because they're hungry. There's bird seeds, trash and pet food and that's why when you live in bear territory you have to manage the attractants. Manage the trash and we know that, that works. "

The legislation would prevent people from using bait to lure the animals onto their property.

Tallahassee-area State Senator Corey Simon, is sponsoring the bill.

He previously told Scripps News, it's about public safety, not a free-for all hunting bill.