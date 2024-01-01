2023: Your Neighborhood's Top Stories

Collegetown: FSU's Undefeated Season & Legal Battle with ACC, FAMU's Championship Win & Loss of Coach Simmons, Tragedy of Andre Green.

Northwest Tallahassee: Investigative Series Exposes Human Trafficking in Leon County.

Northeast Tallahassee: Leon High's Coach Strickland Abruptly Removed for Ethics Violations.

Havana: Crackdown on Illegal Internet Cafes Following Fatal Shooting.

Bainbridge: Landmark Deal Saves Chattahoochee River and Lake Seminole During Droughts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Our neighborhood reporters continue sharing the stories that matter to you. Here’s a look at the stories that left the biggest impact on your neighborhoods in 2023.

In Collegetown, FSUs celebrates an undefeated regular season. It would be bittersweet as the team gets excluded from the College Football Playoff despite their perfect record. Causing a flurry of top state leaders demanding answers.

In another turn of events, Florida State University sues the Atlantic Coast Conference, challenging their binding agreement and potentially paving the way for a future exit.

The ACC countersues in North Carolina, setting the stage for a complex legal battle.

Tallahassee celebrates the FAMU Rattlers' victory in the Celebration Bowl, securing their first national title since 1978 on top of an undefeated season. Just one day after 2023 came to a close on Monday January 1, 2024 head coach Willie Simmons announces he will leave for Duke University.

The university community is also devastated by the tragic homicide of Andre Green, a beloved administrator and mentor who dedicated over 17 years to FAMU.

In the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood, our investigative series delves into the rising tide of human trafficking in Leon County, raising awareness of this critical issue and the need for intervention.

And in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood Leon High School’s Angie Strickland longtime head coach is abruptly removed due to ethics violations according to a district investigation.

In our Havana neighborhood the chase to shut down illegal internet cafes. The Florida Gaming Control Commission's raids on a local business’s illegal gaming machines sheds light on a growing concern. All in the wake of Lewis Butler's fatal shooting at an internet cafe.

Neighbors call for stricter enforcement to shut down these clandestine operations.

And in our Bainbridge neighborhood Georgia and Alabama governors strike a landmark deal to ensure minimum water flows in the Chattahoochee River and Lake Seminole during droughts, safeguarding a vital resource for the areas.