WHAT'S IN THE WATER: Florida State researchers set to study Wakulla Springs

Researchers from Florida State University are studying the water in Wakulla Springs State Park.

Water quality is a big concern for many neighbors in Wakulla County.

Watch the video above to see how the researchers plan to educate the public.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wakulla Springs is known for water as clear as the glass bottom boats that thousands of visitors have taken a ride on.

In recent years, that water has become less clear. I'm neighborhood reporter, Kenzie Krueger. I'm diving into the new project that Florida State University is taking on to keep this water crystal clear.

"I just think that crystal clear blue water of the springs is the best thing in the world." When Kellie Keys moved here 25 years ago she instantly fell in love with the springs in Wakulla County. "As soon as I found the springs I was like I wanna live here forever."

That beauty draws in thousands of visitors every year. In fact, Florida State University says Wakulla Springs State Park alone contributes about $20 million annually in tourism spending.

But murky water has become a growing problem here, not just for tourists, but the life that calls the Wakulla River home: manatees.

"We're going to do environmental research on the water coming out of the vent at the springs with this amazing team of scientists." Keys tells me she's teamed up with departments at FSU university to create a program called the Wakulla Springs Lab.

The School of Communication, FSU Marine Lab and three other departments are apart of the program.

They'll be doing public outreach and educating the community about the water knowledge they collect during their research. FSU said state funding will help support that effort.

Keys wants to bring in students from all backgrounds to work conduct this research and learn the impact the springs has on this area as a whole.

"I think it's worth noting that this is also our drinking water the springs emerge from the aquifer, which is all the water beneath our feet and that is also our drinking water for everybody in this area."

The program started this fall and they have ten students working on the research. Keys says this opportunity will be a resource for neighbors now and in the future.

"It's going to benefit future generations of people and our kids so that they have this place that they can come and swim and enjoy the way that we did."

FSU says economically, Wakulla Springs State Park supports 276 jobs. Those are jobs that clear water can keep going in the years to come.