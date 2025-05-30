Water Advisory issued for Crawfordville residents following possible contamination in water storage tank

CRAWFORDVILLE, FL — Winco Utilities has issued a stop drinking and using potable water order on Friday, May 30th, following possible contamination on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reports, on Thursday, May 29th, Winco Utilities said during a routine refueling by a contractor, approximately 70 gallons of diesel fuel entered one of the system's wells and may have entered a groundwater storage tank.

The report says the utility team has isolated the remaining fuel at the well; however, it was not immediately known how much, if any, fuel has gotten into the distribution system.

FDEP says sampling will continue until satisfactory samples are received. They also said an investigation is underway regarding the possible contamination.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.