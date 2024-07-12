WATCH: Wakulla County Fire Rescue pushes new truck into service, plans new public safety measures

Wakulla County Fire Rescue just added new resources and it's all to keep everyone safe.

They got a fire engine and uniforms. They also got money to build a new fire station in one part of the county.

Watch the video to see why these resources are needed in the county

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a tradition that goes back to the 1800s.

Fire crews used horses to respond to calls and since the animals couldn’t back into the station, the crew would push their equipment into the garage.

Friday morning, that's exactly what happened here in Crawfordville.

"This truck right here is going to replace some of our older apparatus."

This new engine cost $750,000.

"We can carry more equipment more advanced life supplies on the fire trucks now and we'll be able to take some of the other trucks out if service."

The fire truck was paid for through appropriations by the state of Florida.

Wakulla County Fire Rescue Fire Chief, Louis Lamarche says the funding helps add important resources needed for public safety.

“Legislative funding is huge for us as a small county, it’s nearly a million dollars for a fire truck now so that funding source is a wonderful benefit.”

The county has also been allocated $2 million to build a new fire station in St. Marks.

"It's very important as an extra stream of funding that comes in."

Michelle Metcalf is Assistant administrator for Wakulla County.

She says this was one project they’ve been working on to invest in public safety for neighbors in the county.

"It’s tax payer dollars so we want to spend it wisely and support our public safety.”

Keeping neighbors in the county safe is why they say this addition was made and Cheif Lamarche says that’s the whole purpose.

“We’re very proud for the citizens that’s what it’s all about, serving them and the truck will serve a good purpose.”

In addition to the St Marks Station and the fire engine, the crew also got some updated uniforms.

