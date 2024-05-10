WATCH: Neighbors from Crawfordville cross county line to help severe weather survivors

Neighbors from Crawfordville are crossing county lines to help those impacted by severe weather Friday.

They helped one family escape a home after trees fell on top.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors from Crawfordville are working to help others clean up after Friday’s severe weather. Take a look behind me where trees fell all around this home. I’m your neighborhood reporter, Kenzie Krueger. I followed along as my neighbors worked to get the clean up process started.

"It was terrifying I was grateful that the house was still standing, but I'm trying to figure out how to start I've and rebuild from scratch." Rebecca Shelton and her family were trapped in their Leon County home when strong storms rolled through Friday morning.

"I felt absolutely trapped figuratively, and literally animals were stuck and could not get out and people I've never met showed up."

Neighbors from Wakulla County showed up and moved the trees that trapped her, her family and the animals she cares for. One of those neighbors is Adrienne Martin. She is from Wakulla County and owns a tree service business with her family.

“We just finished clearing out her driveway so she can actually get her vehicle out.”

She and her husband heard she needed help. They showed up and started moving the trees blocking her path.

“It feels good because she was quite distraught when we got here.”

And more people joined in to help. It’s something that Martin says she felt called to do.

“If we can ever help anybody we’re going to.”

After experiencing what Shelton describes as a scary event, she says she’s grateful for the sport her community has shown.

“I have a great since of appreciation for my community. I did not realize that somebody would actually step up.”

