WATCH: Candidates for Wakulla County Sheriff explain why they're running, what they'll do if elected

Armand Reyes is taking on Sheriff Jared Miller in the race to be the next Wakulla County Sheriff.

Jared Miller has served as Wakulla County Sheriff since 2017. Army Reyes has almost 15 years of experience in law enforcement Suffolk County highway patrol.

Watch Crawfordville neighborhood reporter, Kenzie Krueger, ask both why they're running and what they would do if elected.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two people are working to win your vote for sheriff in Wakulla County. I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville.

I asked both candidates why they're running as the election gets closer.

Jared Miller has served as Wakulla County Sheriff since 2017. Before this he served the WCSO and was a major for the Corrections Division for 13 years.

Army Reyes has almost 15 years of experience in law enforcement Suffolk County highway patrol. He travels regularly to honor fallen police officers and their families at funeral services.

KRUEGER: Why did you decide to run?

REYES: “The unfortunate thing is I see things that I just can’t let go it seems to be there’s a lot of shortcomings with the department and it’s not the fault of the deputies. I think they’re doing a great job, but I think that their training can be elevated.”

I also asked incumbent Jared Miller what he would do differently if he’s re-elected.

MILLER: “I’m very proud of the team that we have built here in Wakulla County we are the model sheriffs office for all counties in the state of Florida. We have the third best clearance rate in the state of water for solving crimes so if you are a victim of crime you, we are the third best I cannot tell you how proud I am of our team and what we built here at WCSO.”

KRUEGER: What does being a Sheriff for all citizens of Wakulla County look like for you?

MILLER: “I’m gonna continue to be the Sheriff for all of Wakulla County. We have a new people coming in every day from all over the state all over the country I have people that are employed here for Michigan, New York, San Francisco, Colorado and we have a team here that is very diverse and we will protect the community in at all cost.”

REYES: “That’s gonna be a big task, I have no allegiance to anybody I will treat everybody fairly and that’s the only promise I can make.”

Early voting for the primary starts on August 10.

