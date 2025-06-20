Wakulla VFW hosts event to connect veterans with critical resources

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than 30 organizations are coming together in Wakulla County to offer free, life-changing services to local veterans and their families. From medical care to mental health support, this event is designed to connect heroes with the help they deserve.



Commander Sean Golder started the initiative after realizing many veterans miss out on benefits they’re eligible for.

Last year’s event served more than 300 people

Watch the video to see how organizers expect to help even more this year, with full support from the local community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 4538 is hosting its second annual “A Salute to Our Veterans” event, offering free access to more than 30 organizations aimed at helping veterans and their families.

Commander Sean Golder says he started the event after seeing too many veterans go without the help they’ve earned.

“A lot of our veterans, not only in this community but across the country, whether it’s being prideful or whatever the case may be just don’t think that they need help. But they do. So that’s what we’re here for: making sure that they receive the benefits that are due to them,” Golder said.

From dental and medical care to financial counseling and mental health services, the event is designed to connect veterans with support all in one place.

Golder says the event isn’t just about convenience. It’s about planning ahead and ensuring no one is left behind.

“One thing that we run into far too often is when a veteran is in their final stages of life or, unfortunately, passing away, that this stuff wasn’t taken care of,” he said.

It’s a mission that’s deeply personal for Golder.

“I was one of those veterans a number of years back, saying somebody else needs it more than I do. My brothers talked me into taking care of myself and my family, so I then dedicated my time to doing the same.”

Last year, the inaugural event helped more than 300 people. Organizers say they’re expecting even more this time, with support entirely funded by the VFW and local community partners.

Bill Lamb, also a veteran and member of the VFW, says the event is about action, not just awareness.

“This event really opens the door to veterans in our community because we’re action instead of just talking about it,” Lamb said.

The event is free for all veterans and their families, and organizers hope it becomes a longstanding tradition in Wakulla County.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.