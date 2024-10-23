"Wakulla stands behind their kids," Community supports young football player after concerns over his size

Kenneth Robinson is a lineman for his rec park youth football team the Sea Hawks.

Kenneth Robinson is a lineman for his rec park youth football team the Sea Hawks. He's the biggest kid on his football team.

A parent posted their concerns about him being on the team due to his size

Watch the video to see how the community is standing behind him

His mother, Jolene Robinson calls him a protector.

Robinson: “They call him Micheal Oher from The Blind Side. He’s really sweet. He’s a protector. He will protect you at all costs and that’s his job.”

Kenneth is 9 years old, 275 pounds and 5 foot 6. Over the weekend his mom saw a post about her son on Facebook.

“So a mom decided she want to go online and called him out and wanted him to be taken out of the rec park and for him not to play football anymore and she wanted him to move up a league."

Robinson made a post in response to the post about her son, explaining he is a child and wouldn’t hurt anyone intentionally.

The original post has been taken down.

Kenzie Krueger: How have the coaches and teammates responded to this?

Robinson: “They have a hashtag going on called we stand behind Kenneth and I’m trying not to cry, but that makes you feel good as a parent because it’s hard when you’re watching these kids trying to learn a sport that can be really brutal.”

Kenneth’s coaches and teammates are standing behind him and showing their support.

“He’s just a kid. This is for all kids all sizes tall short skinny Big it doesn’t matter it’s just for the kids learn football and have fun.”

Coach Steven Johnson says kids who are over 105 pounds with pads play as linemen.

Coach Johnson: “That way they’re not running the ball and being a linebacker tackling a 60 pound kid so they have to be on the line.”

It’s Kenneth’s first football season. His dad Kenneth Robinson says he’s proud of his son for putting himself out there and trying something new.

Kenneth Robinson: “He’s big and the potential is there.”

After all of this, Kenneth’s mom says she wants all kids to feel included.

Kenzie Krueger: What have you learned from this so far?

Robinson: “That Wakulla is actually standing behind their kids, Wakulla county really stands behind their kids and I love that about the small town feel.”

The team has one more game until the playoffs. To support their team here is the link to their page: https://www.wcyfca.com

