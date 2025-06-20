Wakulla Springs Watch reveals new clarity on spring water quality

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — After more than a decade of data collection, researchers from Wakulla Springs Watch say they're closer than ever to understanding what's impacting the spring's color and clarity.



Researchers from Wakulla Springs Watch have been testing water quality for over 15 years, revealing clearer patterns in what affects the spring's color and clarity.

Experts say regional action is key in protecting Wakulla Springs means considering environmental impacts across North Florida and even parts of Georgia.

Watch the video to learn how long-term data is helping scientists uncover solutions and what you can do to help protect this natural treasure.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For more than 15 years, a dedicated group known as Wakulla Springs Watch has been tracking changes in one of Florida's most iconic natural landmarks. Their long-term monitoring of the water at Wakulla Springs is now yielding deeper insights into what’s driving shifts in water clarity and color.

“The water varies a lot in clarity and in color over time because of rainfall, because of the environmental conditions all around,” explains Chris Brown, a key member of the research team.

From stormwater runoff to regional development, researchers are analyzing a complex web of environmental factors. “Every case, something is adding and changing the water clarity and the color,” Brown says. “So, analyzing that and taking it apart is the difficult project that we have going on.”

Now, with years of accumulated data, the team is starting to map out the spring’s transformation in a more detailed and actionable way.

“We’ll have enough data to be able to compare it with the past and see those changes over time,” Brown continues, “and be able to pinpoint some of the places where things are happening to the system and see if there’s some remediation or better planning to make things easier on the environment.”

Sean McGlynn, an Aquatic Biologist working with the group, stresses the importance of a broader, regional view when it comes to protecting the springs.

“We have the biggest aquifer and the biggest cave system in the world,” says McGlynn, “and we need to protect it all the way, not just here at the spring but in Georgia and Tallahassee.”

McGlynn emphasizes that safeguarding the spring isn’t just the job of scientists. “Everybody needs to be aware that everything we put on the ground in this area goes into Wakulla Springs,” he says.

As the research continues, the team at Wakulla Springs Watch remains committed to tracking the spring's health and informing the public about ways to preserve it.

The group says this is ongoing research, and they plan on keeping it going.

