Wakulla school district vehicles involved in traffic accidents

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after two Wakulla School District vehicles were involved in traffic accidents Wednesday morning.

A box truck on Coastal Highway rear-ended a school bus as it turned into the Wakulla High School parking lot. There were no injuries, but the accident caused Coastal Highway to be blocked while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the traffic crash.

In a different location, a school van was backed into by a pickup truck on Redman Road. The damage was minimal, and there were no injuries.

The cause of both incidents remains under investigation.