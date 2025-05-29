Wakulla Public Library secures major grant, prepares for big move

Wakulla County Public Library received $124,000 in state grant funding.

The grant supports new books, equipment, staff training, and summer programs.

Watch the video to see how the staff is preparing for the new library

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Wakulla County Public Library is turning a new page—this time with a big boost in funding and an exciting move into a brand-new facility.

The library has just secured more than $124,000 in state grant money, a windfall that promises to enhance every corner of its operations. From new books and equipment to staff training and vibrant summer programs, the funding will strengthen the library's role as a cornerstone of the community.

“It helps fund all the materials for our library, any new equipment that we get, and many other things that we use it for," said Library Director Linda Oaks.

The timing couldn't be better. The library is preparing to relocate to a new building, bringing long-anticipated upgrades to a space that has served generations of residents. Oaks says the move is more than just bricks and mortar—it's the realization of a dream set in motion by her predecessor.

"It’s very exciting to see it come to fruition… the previous director was very passionate about it so it’s exciting to see her vision come to life,” she added.

For longtime patrons like Micheal Hemlet, who has frequented the library for decades, the upgrade is more than welcome.

“I like to look at everything—from learning about something to reading a novel,” Hemlet shared.

Oaks says the library team is pouring their heart and soul into every detail of the transition, and the support from the state grant is helping bring those efforts to life.

“We’re very excited and we hope the community will enjoy it as much as we’re enjoying putting our heart and soul into it,” said Oaks.

The grant ensures that the library can continue offering free, high-quality services to everyone in Wakulla County, setting the stage for a future full of learning, connection, and discovery.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.