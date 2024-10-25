Wakulla Public Library hosts Story Walk: Storytelling in an interactive way

The Wakulla County Library is teaming up with local businesses to tell stories in the park.

It's their annual Story Walk event

Watch the video to see how it promotes reading in a fun way and brings neighbors together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s called the Story Walk it’s an event where booths are set up with people in costumes, sharing stories and handing out candy

“It’s a good way to encourage someone to come out walk and then read the story and have a good time with your family.”

Linda Oaks, the Director of the Wakulla County Library says it’s a fun tradition they’ve been doing for 9 years.

“It’s an opportunity or us to showcase that we’re more than just books. We are out in the community, providing this free event for our for our members and our citizens.”

42 local groups are participating and thousands of people came last year.

Andy Riddle is apart of Friends of the Wakulla Library and says this event promotes reading.

“Promoting the library is going to promote literacy, but it is also promoting people to come into the library realize it’s not just books there’s audiobooks there’s videos there’s other ways that you can learn.”

Promoting reading is more important than ever right now, In 2024, about 48 million U.S. adults lack basic literacy skills, studies show that this impacts their economic stability, health, and likelihood of incarceration.

66% of fourth graders are below reading proficiency.

(U.S. literacy statistics and data from The National Literacy Institute (2024)

Riddle says this event shares stories in a fun and interactive way.

“It’s a chance for adults to live vicariously through kids watching the smiles, watching the costumes having fun with you.”

Year round story boards are set up in Azalea park and they switch them out every so often.

Oaks says they’re looking forward to seeing everyone there.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to come out, read exercise, and just learn about our community partners and what they’re doing in our community.”

This is a free event that’s safe for families. It goes on Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. at Azalea park and bring your costume.