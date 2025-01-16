Wakulla County works toward affordable housing amid rising costs

The average home price in Wakulla County is $300,000, up from $275,000 three years ago.

The affordable housing committee is exploring solutions like re-zoning for rental units.

Rising housing costs impacts essential workers like first responders and teachers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the growth in Wakulla County and across Florida, the cost of living is rising, leaving many struggling to find affordable housing.

Neighbors are working to create more affordable housing here.

“It’s definitely been harder to find affordable housing options not only in Wakulla County, but everywhere,” said Andy Riddle, Wakulla County Affordable Housing Committee member.

In July, the average home price in Wakulla County was around $300,000, a figure that remains unchanged today. Realtor Era Cooper explained that just three years ago, the average home price was about $275,000.

“The new neighborhoods coming in are averaging about $370,000. That’s an 18% increase—roughly 6% each year. It’s a lot to keep up with,” Cooper said, adding that prices are likely to continue rising due to local growth.

For example, Cooper noted that out of 275 new construction homes listed in North Florida’s MLS, 89 are in Wakulla County—almost a third of the total.

To address this issue, Wakulla County’s affordable housing committee is discussing creative solutions. One recommendation involves allowing smaller additional homes, like mother-in-law suites, to be built and later rented out.

“People are building these suites for family members or medical purposes, but once they’re empty, they can’t legally rent them out,” the committee explained during a Thursday meeting. They discussed re-zoning options to allow for such rentals in the future.

Committee member Andy Riddle emphasized the importance of affordable housing for essential workers.

“I’ve asked the Sheriff and Fire Chief if their people can afford to live in the county. Their response was that it’s difficult. That affects our ability to maintain safety and impacts their ability to do their jobs when commuting long distances,” Riddle said.

The committee meets monthly and plans to discuss flexible lot configurations at their next meeting.

