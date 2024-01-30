Wakulla County woman working to save animals that may otherwise be euthanized

A Wakulla County woman is working to rescue animals in her community.

She’s registered with the United States Department of Agriculture where she’s able to take in abused and neglected animals that otherwise may be euthanized.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This sweet dog was a rescued by a woman who dedicates her life to caring for animals in need of a home. I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville where I spent the day learning more about her commitment to save lives.

For years she's dedicated her life to saving animals. She’s registered with the United States Department of Agriculture where she’s able to take in abused and neglected animals that would otherwise be euthanized.

Her goal is to give them a good life.

"I just want them to have the best life they’re only with us a short time they deserve anything they can get.”

She says people call her when they find stray dogs. Calls that have led to at least 20 animals in her care right now.

“I’ve been doing it for so long that somebody just calls me up and says they’ve got a dog that needs a home.”

Efforts like this help shelters relieve some of the pressure for services at places like Wakulla Animal Services. The organization has been dealing with an overcrowding issue since last Summer.

In addition to helping with overcrowding, another reason Call takes in animals to reduce their chances of being abused.

“It hurts my heart to see what people do to animals I get them skin and bones, parasites, injuries and I get it taken care of.”

While finding a home for these animals is important, Call says she’s working to break the cycle of abuse by having potential new owners go through a screening.

“I don’t ever want them to end up like where they came from.”

Deborah Johnson adopted her dog Romeo from Call almost two years ago.

“I fell in love with him instantly so he went home with me and he’s the light of my life.”

A light she hopes others will find by adopting.

“If you’re going to get an animal why go to a pet shop and spend thousands of dollars on a dog when there’s so many little dogs and big dogs that need homes.”

