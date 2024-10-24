Wakulla County Storm Response Team helps hurricane survivors recover

One man from Wakulla County has formed a hurricane response team

“We started helping out during the hurricanes because we have equipment and the ability to do that. I ran chainsaws since I was about six or seven years old.”

Steve Cushman started helping with hurricane recovery when he moved to Florida in 2011.

His solo effort has transformed into a group of about 41 people from Wakulla county. They gather supplies and help with cleanup.

“We go out and we try to help clear houses and get people where they can get into their homes and that’s how it all kind of started.”

They call themselves the Storm Response Team

Cushman and others have been helping areas like Taylor, Madison and Jefferson Counties everyday since Hurricane Helene.

“You see those communities where they’re completely devastated everything is just gone and we show up with trailers to help rebuild and start getting them on that path to rebuild them.”

4H also stepped in to help. Along with going out to help cleanup, members gather supplies for storm-affected neighbors.

“We collected foods cleaning supplies like the basic needs.”

Caden Gray with 4H helped collect the items packed up in trailers and brought to those in need.

“It felt good knowing that I could be able to help them.”

Cushman says he is proud of Wakulla County for helping those impacted by the hurricanes. He says it feels right to support them.

“This was a big deal to us because that could’ve been us and we need to go help and it’s not in my nature to sit here with the equipment I have in the capabilities I have when all these people over there have nothing and their suffering.”

4H is still collecting supplies. You can drop it off at the Extension Office. If you’d like to help the Storm Response Team click this link: