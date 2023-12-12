Wakulla County Sheriff's Office requests money to update E911 System

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office requested grants for updates with their E911 system.

The project is one of several underway to keep people safe in the county.

Watch the video to find out why the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office asked for more money.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Those requests were brought to Wakulla County Commissioners Monday evening.

They included a Rural County Grant Award Agreement in the Amount of $31,203.14 and a Rural County Grant Award Agreement in the Amount of $7,084.00.

"We want to make sure that the citizens services that we provide for the citizens are the best possible in Wakulla County."

The sheriff's office tells me this is part of the regular process in making sure their technology is up to date to keep you safe.

"Anything that we can do lessen the costs to the citizens of Wakulla County while maintaining the best systems is what we want."

Keeping 911 running smoothly is just part of the public safety picture.

Just last week, I showed you how law enforcement and many others from the community helped this 90 thousand pound concrete shelter make its way into Wakulla County.

This is the first of many steps that will go into getting a new communication system fully functioning for first responders in the area.

Lieutenant Yarbrough says they'll continue to ensure updates are made when needed to help keep people in the county safe.

