Wakulla County Sheriff's Office remembers former sheriff Charlie Creel

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office announced the death of former sheriff Charlie Creel.

The sheriff's office is asking the community to keep his family and friends in your prayers.

Charlie Creel served as the sheriff of Wakulla County from 2012-2016. He worked for the Florida Highway Patrol for 30 years.

A celebration life will be held on Friday, January 3, atLake Ellen Baptist Church in Crawfordville.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM and the services will follow at 2:00 PM.

Creel was 71-years-old.