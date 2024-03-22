Wakulla County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of one of their own

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTLX) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said a long time Wakulla County Sheriff's Office employee died Thursday.

On Facebook, WCSO confirmed Jesse Dwayne Metcalf died. His death was sudden.

WCSO said Metcalf grew up in Wakulla County and had served its citizens since 2009 as a corrections officer. They added Metcalf was respected by those who worked with him and was well liked by everyone at the sheriff's office.

ABC 27's asked WCSO how Metcalf died. They are not releasing that information.

