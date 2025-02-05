Wakulla County Schools achieve third highest graduation rate in Florida

Wakulla High School boasts a 97% graduation rate, ranking third in Florida

Teachers and counselors credit frequent student check-ins, personalized mentoring, and strong family involvement for their success.

Watch the video to see how educators are finding resources and support to ensure every student walks across the stage.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Wakulla County School District currently holds the third highest graduation rate in the state, reporting a 97% graduation rate for the past year, according to the Florida Department of Education. While that’s a slight decrease from the previous year’s 97.6%, it still puts the school far ahead of neighboring counties like Leon (85%), Gadsden (74%), and Franklin (just under 73%).

So, what’s the secret behind Wakulla’s success?

“It’s a team effort,” says Jennifer Paterson, who has spent the last five years counseling students at Wakulla High. Sitting at her desk, surrounded by stacks of neatly organized binders, she explains how personalized attention plays a critical role.

“I meet with them frequently. I have a binder that I document and make sure I’m keeping up with the ones who might be struggling a bit more,” Paterson shares.

This proactive approach isn’t just limited to counseling sessions. Kerry Prosser, Assistant Principal of Instruction at Wakulla High, emphasizes how the school intervenes when students feel discouraged.

“If there’s ever a student that is discouraged, we sit down and meet with them and their parents. We make them come in. We don’t allow kids to just drop out,” Prosser explains.

This hands-on mentorship is more than just monitoring grades—it’s about forming relationships with the students. Counselors track each student’s performance and well-being, offering resources and support when needed.

“It’s not just about grades,” Prosser says. “It’s about each counselor caring about the students.”

Despite the challenges many students face outside the classroom, the staff’s commitment remains unwavering.

“They deal with a lot, but we find resources and we work together as a team,” Paterson says.

Starting in 9th grade, Wakulla High students begin meeting with counselors regularly until they graduate. This consistent support system has proven to be a key factor in keeping graduation rates high and helping students succeed long after they leave the classroom.

