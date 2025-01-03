Wakulla County remembers former sheriff Charlie Creel

Charlie Creel was a Florida Highway Patrol Officer for 30 years and served as Wakulla County Sheriff from 2012 to 2016.

He passed away on December 25 at the age of 71.

On Friday, friends and family honored Creel’s legacy at Lake Ellen Baptist Church in Crawfordville.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Wakulla County community is mourning the loss of Charlie Creel, a former Wakulla County sheriff . Creel, who passed away on December 25 at the age of 71, is being remembered for his compassion and commitment to helping others.

Creel served as a Florida Highway Patrol Officer for 30 years before being elected sheriff, a role he held from 2012 to 2016. Friends, family, and neighbors gathered at Lake Ellen Baptist Church in Crawfordville to celebrate his life and honor his contributions to the community.

Among the many attendees was Trey Morrison, who partnered with Creel during his time as sheriff. Morrison described Creel as a selfless leader who always put others first.

“He was really driven to help you and grip anyone, even if he didn’t like somebody, he’s gonna try to help them,” Morrison said.

Creel’s impact on Wakulla County continues to resonate, as those who knew him share stories of his kindness, leadership, and dedication to serving others.

