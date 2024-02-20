Wakulla County receives just under $1M in Opioid Settlement Funds

Wakulla County received just under $1M in Opioid Settlement Funds.

Tuesday, Wakulla County Commissioners met with several organizations in the community to talk about how that money should be spent.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

$205.7 million.

That's how much money is going to the State of Florida following an opioid settlement.

This follows a lawsuit involving 11 companies for involvement in the opioid crisis in 2018.

"The opioid crisis has been streaking through the nation and in Wakulla County is no different."

Wakulla County is getting just under a million dollars of the that settlement money.

That $971,508 will be split over a span of 18 years.

Michelle Metcalf Wakulla County's Assistant County Administrator told me why.

"We're hoping that these programs will allow us to educate prevent and allow people that are in opioid crisis right now."

They suggested things like drug counseling in schools, outpatient programs and training to offer help here in Wakulla County.

Now, the county is working with all of the groups providing support to figure out how to divide up the funds.

After a draft with plans for how the funds could be used will be made based on the feedback from the workshop and will be brought back to the board at a future meeting for approval.

