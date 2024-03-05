Wakulla County neighbors push for more resources for adults with disabilities

From 2018 to 2022 the latest U.S. Census shows 8 percent of Wakulla County's population younger than 65 had a disability.

Lawmakers in Florida are working to send more funding for resources to neighbors in counties across the state.

Hear from one of those neighbors in Wakulla County who is working toward a career in welding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We all know what it’s like to face challenges throughout our lives. I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville.

I spoke with one neighbor here who embraced those challenges and overcame them.

It can be hard to go through obstacles like struggling in school or feeling like you’re behind

Twenty-six-year-old Nick Sanabria knows all about those challenges. He's living with autism spectrum disorder and Asperger's syndrome.

He says school can be challenging for him because he needs extra support. For over a year, he’s been going to Tallahassee Community College to become a welder. His dad goes with him to each class and helps him understand the material.

“I’m very grateful and happy that he is there to help me out.” Nick says he’s lucky to have support from his dad, but worries about people like him who don’t have the same support. “It’s not that easy it’s not that simple trying to figure that out.”

Now, state lawmakers are working on getting more money for adults with disabilities in counties throughout Florida. Lawmakers are still working on the final plan to make this happen.

While we wait, Nick says he's hoping for more resources to teach things like, “how to have life skills how to pay our bills, how to live on our own, how to get a job all of that kind of stuff.”

From 2018 to 2022 The latest US Census shows 8 percent of Wakulla County's population younger than 65 had a disability. That's why people like Nick hope that more resources will come here. In the meantime, Nick plans on graduating from the program this month and will start looking for a welding job.

Nick faced those obstacles and didn’t let that stop him. If the budget passes, it will go into effect on July 1st.