Wakulla County Neighbors donate coats to hurricane survivors

As colder weather approaches, many people impacted by the hurricanes need ways to stay warm.

Members of River Town Community Church have gathered coats to help

Watch the video to see how it's making an impact

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Danielle Chester - “After leaving there, my heart just was so heavy because there was so much lost and even the basic needs.”

When Danielle Chester went to help Hurricane survivors in the past, she realized many of them would need things like coats and blankets to keep them warm during the winter months.

Danielle Chester - “There was a cold snap coming in that weekend I was restless and Jesus just laid it on my heart to do something.”

Her church River Town Community Church helped her gather items along with others.

Bryan Bair is the Lead Pastor at the church and says when they heard about Chester’s idea they wanted to get on board.

Bryan Bair - “She had this heart-felt need to help meet the needs of other people to be for others and it captures the heart of who we are as a church at RCC.”

They worked with several other groups in the county, resulting in large support from the community.

So far they’ve collected over 200 coats and jackets.

Danielle Chester - “It makes me feel good, but it also breaks my heart because I wanna do so much the needs are so overwhelming and I want to do it all but like I said if I can just do small things then it may spur someone else to do something in addition.”