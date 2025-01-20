Wakulla County explores changing school start times to improve student well-being

By July 2026, middle schools in Florida must start after 8 a.m. and high schools after 8:30 a.m., aligning with research on teen health and academics.

Wakulla County leaders are considering the ripple effects on elementary schools, parents, and after school activities.

Watch the video to see what parents and school leaders are saying about the start times

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A proposed Florida law could require middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. by July 2026. Currently, Wakulla County middle and high schools start at 7:30 a.m., leaving local leaders and families to consider how such a change might affect them.

The proposal is based on research from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which found that later school start times improve teens’ health, focus, and academic performance. While the potential benefits are clear, the shift could bring significant logistical challenges.

Amy Drexler, a Wakulla parent with a middle schooler, says she would welcome a later start.

“I’ve got a child that gets up at 4:45 in the morning and has to be out to the bus by six to make sure she doesn’t miss it,” Drexler said. “It kind of just trickles down throughout the day.”

Wakulla County Superintendent Rick Myhre says pushing back start times for middle and high schools could require changes to elementary school schedules.

“If we push back the start time an hour, the decision is before our community and our board—do we start our elementary schools at 10, or are we gonna start elementaries earlier?” Myhre explained.

The potential changes have sparked mixed reactions among parents. Drexler hopes others will share their perspectives.

“I know a lot of single parents may have a difficult time making sure their child is getting on the bus and if it’s safe,” she said. “I think that needs to be taken into consideration, but it also needs to be what the majority needs.”

Superintendent Myhre noted that the decision could have wide-reaching effects.

“It’s going to impact our parents, daycare providers, employers, and after-school activities. This is a large conversation,” Myhre said.

The Wakulla County School Board is gathering community input as they consider how to move forward. The next public discussion is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

